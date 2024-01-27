New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm birthday wishes to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, praising his "transformative changes" for the state during his tenure.

"Birthday wishes to Meghalaya CM Shri @SangmaConrad Ji. During his time in office, he has brought in numerous transformative changes for the people of Meghalaya. Praying for his long and healthy life," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

Also Read | Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar Likely To Return to NDA; BJP Calls Meeting of Party MPs, MLAs in Patna, Congress Leaders To Meet in Purnea.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to world leaders for their Republic Day wishes to India.

Thanking Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal for his Republic Day wishes to India, PM Modi on Friday said India cherishes the longstanding friendship with Nepal.

Also Read | Kashmir: 20-Year-Old Bowler Dies on Spot Due to Suspected Heart Attack While Playing Cricket.

"Thank you @PM_nepal_ for your Republic Day wishes. India cherishes the longstanding friendship with Nepal," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

The Nepal PM had said: "On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India, I extend my best wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the government and friendly people of India for good health, peace and prosperity. I am confident that the ties of friendship between our countries will continue to grow further."

In reply to Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth's wishes, PM Modi said he looks forward to the continued strengthening of the India-Mauritius bilateral partnership.

"Thank you Prime Minister @KumarJugnauth for your warm wishes. Looking forward to the continued strengthening of our robust bilateral partnership, this year and always," PM Modi said.

The Mauritian PM had said: "Warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Modi Ji @narendramodi and our Indian sisters and brothers on the glorious occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India."

The PM also thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for joining India's Republic Day celebrations.

"Thank you to the President @EmmanuelMacron for joining our Republic Day celebrations. Your presence will add great impetus to Indo-French relations," the PM said.

The French President had said: "My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!"

PM Modi earlier said: "Thank you President @EmmanuelMacron for being a part of our Republic Day celebrations. Your presence will add great momentum to India-France ties." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)