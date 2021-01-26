New Delhi, January 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

"Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!" Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades mounted at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations ahead of the Republic Day parade.

देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2021

India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital today.

Apart from tableaus of Armed forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaus from different ministries/departments of the central government and Paramilitary Forces and six from the Ministry of Defence will also be on display during the annual parade.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial.

