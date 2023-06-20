New Delhi, June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings for the Rath Yatra, which commences in Odisha's Puri today.

In a tweet, he said may the "divine journey of Lord Jagannath" fill everyone's lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment. PM Modi Rath Yatra 2023 Greetings Video: Indian Prime Minister Extends Wishes on Auspicious Occasion of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra (Watch).

The famous festival, usually celebrated in June-July, begins when Lord Jagannath and his two siblings - elder brother Lord Balabhadra and younger sister Devi Subhadra are ready to give darshan to the public in Raths and visit Gundicha Temple. The deities enjoy a nine days stay in Gundicha Temple. Lakhs of devotees will pull the three majestic chariots parked in front of the Singha Dwar of Jagannath Temple, facing East towards Gundicha Temple.

"Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment," he tweeted. The Prime Minister also attached a video clip and his tweet showing him participating in a Rath Yatra procession. In the video, he is heard saying that Rath Yatra is celebrated in many states of the country. However, the Rath Yatra celebrated in Puri is unique in itself, he said. "Rath Yatra has become an identity of India throughout the world. It is celebrated in many states of the country. However, the Rath Yatra in Puri has an aura of its own," he is heard saying in the video. Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2022 Live Streaming Online: Watch LIVE Broadcast of The Sacred Shri Jagannath Ratha Jatra Festival From Puri on Gujarati News Channel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrated his experience when he used to participate in the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra when he was in Gujarat.

"When I was in Gujarat, I used to participate in the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. In these Rath Yatras, it is amazing how people from every community come together for the festivities. This also strengthens the unity of the country," he said.

Earlier in his 102nd Mann ki Baat radio address, aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described how the Rath Yatra celebrated in Puri is unique in itself and how it reflects the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat in its festivities.

According to Puri Shree Mandir Administration, about 13 lakh people participate in the chariot festival. Multi-layer security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the festival. The Yatra, which starts from the Puri temple, will conclude at Shree Gundicha temple, covering nearly a 3-kilometre distance. The deities will have a nine-day sojourn at the Gundicha temple. And they return to Shree Mandir only after completing the Yatra on the same chariots called 'Bahuda Yatra' or return car festival on June 28.

Meanwhile, Lord Jagannath's 146th Ratha Yatra will circumambulate the city today in Ahmedabad.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a day-long visit to Gujarat, took part in the 'Mangla Aarti' (part of worship) at Jagannath temple in the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad. State Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghvi also joined him. The Ratha Yatra festival, celebrated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is considered to be the second biggest Rath Yatra in the country after the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Rath Yatra is celebrated on the second day of the two-week-long Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar, and this year, it takes place on June 20.

