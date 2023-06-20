Rath Yatra is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals that is celebrated annually. This year Rath Yatra will be celebrated on June 20. PM Modi on Tuesday invoked Lord Jagannath and referred to the Rath Yatra 2023 celebration in Puri as a 'divine journey' ahead of the historic festival. He imparted his heartiest greetings to everyone by posting a 1-minute video depicting Rath Yatra 2023 celebrations. “Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment. [sic]”, he captioned his post. Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2022 Live Streaming Online: Watch LIVE Broadcast of The Sacred Shri Jagannath Ratha Jatra Festival From Puri on Gujarati News Channel.

See PM Modi's Rath Yatra 2023 Wishes:

Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment. pic.twitter.com/ATvXmW3Yr0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023

