The pious celebration of Odisha's famous Rath Yatra will be celebrated on Friday, 1 July 2022. The sacred journey of the holy trinity begins today as Lord Jagannath, elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra in their chariots move towards their aunt's home, Gundicha Temple. The live streaming of the grand car festival has started on various YouTube channels. Check the link below to watch the holy procession in the Gujarati language. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Wishes & Greetings: Download HD Images, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Quotes, Wallpapers & SMS To Send during the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Watch LIVE Broadcast Of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 On Gujarati News Channel:

