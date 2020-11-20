New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Chhath Puja and wished happiness and prosperity for all.

"Wishes to everyone in the country on the grand festival of worshipping the sun. May Mother Chhathi spread happiness and prosperity in everyone's life," he said in a tweet.

The four-day Chhath festival began on Wednesday. Folk songs dedicated to the Sun God and aroma of traditional offerings filled the air.

Chhath Puja is celebrated by scores of people, especially those hailing from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

