New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented the Chadar that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the occasion of 813th Urs.

The chadar was presented to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju and BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "PM @narendramodi ji presented the Chadar that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. This gesture reflects his deep respect for India's rich spiritual heritage and the enduring message of harmony and compassion."

This 'Chadar' will be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

PM Modi has been sending a 'Chadar' to the shrine annually to mark the occasion.

Since assuming office as Prime Minister, Modi has offered a 'Chadar' to Ajmer Sharif Dargah ten times. This will be the 11th time he has participated in this tradition. Last year, during the 812th Urs, the 'Chadar' was presented to the shrine by then Union Minister Smriti Irani and Jamal Siddiqui, along with a delegation representing the Muslim community, on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The chadar, which is laid over the shrine (mazar-e-akhdas) of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz , symbolizes devotion and respect. During urs festival offering a chadar is considered a powerful form of worship, seen as a means to receive blessings and fulfill vows.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most revered Sufi shrines in India. Every year, millions of devotees from all over the world gather here to celebrate the Urs festival, a significant event that commemorates the death anniversary of the Khwaja Moinuddin Hassan Chishty.

The 813th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti commenced on December 28, 2024, and is observed with great reverence. The annual event attracts devotees from across the country and beyond, who come to pay their respects and seek blessings. (ANI)

