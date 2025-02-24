Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road in Guwahati ahead of 'Jhumoir Binandini' event at Sarusajai Stadium here.

Jhumoir is a folk dance of Assam Tea Tribe and Adivasi Communities that embodies the spirit of inclusivity, unity and cultural pride, and symbolises Assam's syncretic cultural melange.

PM Modi is two-day visit to the state and will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 tomorrow.

PM Modi was welcomed the Assam CM at the airport as he landed in Guwahati.

"It is a privilege and honour to welcome the world's most popular leader, PM Narendra Modi to Assam. Prime Minister's vision drives us in our pursuit to build a Viksit Assam," CM Sarma said in a post on X.

People warmly welcomed PM Modi as he made his way to the venue of 'Jhumoir Binandini' programme.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma presented gifts from the state to PM Modi at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people as he arrived on the stage at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati to attend the 'Jhumoir Binandini' event. he greeted people waving both his hands. Assam Chief Minister was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said he is eagerly looking forward towards the performance of the artists.

"I want to thank the government of Assam for organising this programme," he said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0. Several union ministers, industrialists, heads of missions, and ambassadors will participate in the mega Infrastructure & Investment Summit. (ANI)

