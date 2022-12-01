New Delhi, Dec 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted BSF personnel on the force's raising day and lauded their work. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1 Polling: A Look at Key Candidates, Constituencies.

He tweeted, "Raising Day greetings to all @BSF_India personnel and their families. This is a force with an outstanding track record of protecting India and serving our nation with utmost diligence. I also appreciate the noble work of BSF during challenging situations like natural disasters." MCD Elections 2022: Cellphones of Three AAP Leaders, Including MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi, Stolen During CM Arvind Kejriwal's Roadshow in Malka Ganj Area.

The Border Security Force was raised on this day in 1965 for securing India's borders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)