New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday.

He is scheduled to return on Saturday.

The visit is part of the Indian government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.

He was earlier scheduled to leave on Thursday but the visit was postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation.

