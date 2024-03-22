Mumbai, March 22: Two people died and one was critically injured on Thursday after they fell into an underground sewer of a public toilet in Malad West, an official said.

The injured identified as Ramlagan was immediately rushed to BDBA Hospital for emergency medical treatment, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade said. Delhi Water, Sewer Issue: Minister Atishi Issues Directions for Chief Secretary, Orders to Resolve Complaints by March 15.

Malad West Sewer Incident

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from the spot where three people fell into an underground sewer of a public toilet in Malad West, yesterday. Two people (Suraj Kevat and Bikas Kevat) died while one (Ramlagan Kevat) is in condition critical: BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) https://t.co/Y9UKAnQQG8 pic.twitter.com/YXcVLPpbgi — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

The deceased have been identified as Suraj and Bikas, BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade said. Further information is awaited.

