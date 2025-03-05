New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a Japanese business delegation and said he is looking forward to deepening economic collaboration with Japan, India's special strategic and global partner.

During the meeting, discussions focused on areas of high-quality, low-cost manufacturing in India and expanding manufacturing for global markets with a special emphasis on Africa.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the delegation from the Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee (JIBCC) comprising 17 members and led by its Chairman Tatsuo Yasunaga called on Prime Minister Modi.

After talks with the Japanese delegation, PM Modi said he was encouraged by their expansion plans in India and steadfast commitment to 'Make in India, Make for the World'.

The delegation included senior leaders from leading Japanese corporate houses across key sectors such as manufacturing, banking, airlines, pharma sector, plant engineering and logistics.

"Pleased to meet the Japanese business delegation led by Mr Tatsuo Yasunaga today. Encouraged by their expansion plans in India and steadfast commitment to 'Make in India, Make for the World'," Modi said in a post on X.

"Looking forward to deepening economic collaboration with Japan, our special strategic and global partner," the prime minister said.

Yasunaga briefed the prime minister on the upcoming 48th Joint meeting of Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee with its Indian counterpart, the India-Japan Business Cooperation Committee, which is scheduled to be held on March 6, 2025 in New Delhi.

The discussions covered key areas, including high-quality, low-cost manufacturing in India, expanding manufacturing for global markets with a special focus on Africa, and enhancing human resource development and exchanges, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation for Japanese businesses' expansion plans in India and their steadfast commitment to 'Make in India, Make for the World'.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the importance of enhanced cooperation in skill development, which remains a key pillar of India-Japan bilateral ties.

