New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai on his 126th birth anniversary, saying that he made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous.

PM Modi also said that Desai always emphasised probity in public life. Desai was the first leader to head a non-Congress government at the Centre.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I pay homage to our former PM Morarjibhai Desai. He is widely respected for his monumental contribution to nation-building. He made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous. He always emphasised probity in public life."

Born on February 29, 1896, Desai took part in the freedom struggle movement and served as the fourth Prime Minister of India between 1977 and 1979 leading the government formed by the Janata Party.

He died on April 10, 1995. (ANI)

