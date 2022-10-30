New Delhi, October 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the freedom fighter -- Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar -- on the occasion of his guru pooja.

On the occasion of 60th guru pooja and the 115th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, the Prime Minister tweeted, "I bow to the great Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his Guru Pooja. I also recall his outstanding contribution to our nation, particularly in furthering social empowerment, farmer welfare and removing poverty. His ideals will always inspire us." PM Narendra Modi Moots Idea of ‘One Nation, One Police Uniform’ at Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of States.

Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was born on October 30, 1908, in Pasumpon in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. He was a freedom-fighter cum spiritual leader and was seen as a deity among the Mukulathor community, according to amritmahotsav.nic.in under the ministry of culture.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

I bow to the great Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his Guru Pooja. I also recall his outstanding contribution to our nation, particularly in furthering social empowerment, farmer welfare and removing poverty. His ideals will always inspire us. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022

The people of the Mukulathor community still make offerings as is done for the deities in temples to the statue on his birthday and guru pooja celebrations. Video: PM Narendra Modi Joins Soldiers As They Sing Vande Mataram at Kargil During Diwali Celebrations.

Thevar became a full-time member of the Congress party and attended the 1927 Congress session at Madras as a volunteer when he was just 19. He became a close aide of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Netaji introduced Thevar to his mother as his younger sibling, the statement on the website said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)