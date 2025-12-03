New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to India's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad on his 141st birth anniversary, recalling his role in the freedom struggle and the Constituent Assembly.

In an X post, PM Modi hailed Dr Prasad for his simplicity and courage, saying his "service and vision continue to inspire generations."

"Tributes to Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji on his birth anniversary. From being an active participant in India's freedom struggle, presiding over the Constituent Assembly to becoming our first President, he served our nation with unmatched dignity, dedication and clarity of purpose. His long years in public life were marked by simplicity, courage and devotion to national unity. His exemplary service and vision continue to inspire generations," the Prime Minister said.

Born on December 3, 1884, in Bihar's Siwan, Dr Rajendra Prasad was elected as the first President of India at a special session on January 24, 1950, by the Constituent Assembly, in accordance with the Constitution.

He was also the President of the Constituent Assembly.

Dr Prasad was an accomplished lawyer by profession and held a Doctorate in Law. Influenced by Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle, he quit his law practice in 1921 and joined the movement. He was a part of Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement and the Salt Satyagraha.

Post-independence, he served 12 years as the President before retiring in 1962, and was subsequently awarded the Bharat Ratna. He spent his last days at the Sadaqat Ashram in Patna before he passed away on February 28, 1963.

Apart from his autobiography 'Atmakatha' (1946), autobiographical accounts from his life can also be found in 'Satyagraha at Champaran' (1922), 'India Divided' (1946), 'Mahatma Gandhi and Bihar, Some Reminisences' (1949), and 'Bapu ke Kadmon Mein' (1954), according to the government of Bihar. (ANI)

