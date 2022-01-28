New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary and said his courage, struggle and dedication in the freedom movement will always be remembered by the countrymen.

"Tributes to 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. The story of his courage, struggle and dedication in the freedom movement will always be remembered by the countrymen," tweeted the Prime Minister in Hindi.

Born on January 28, 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai played a pivotal role in the Indian Independence movement. He was one of the three in the Lal Bal Pal trio namely Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal who were social reformers and freedom fighters who helped India gain independence from the British rule. (ANI)

