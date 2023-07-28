Muḥarram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It begins after the sighting of the new moon on the final day of the Islamic calendar. The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura, which is popularly as the month of mourning. The day of Ashura marks the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali, also known as Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and his family members in the battle of Karbala. Hence, Shia Muslims mourn the death of Imam Hussain on Ashura. Islamic New Year 2023 Date in India: Know Hijri New Year's Significance and More About the Day That Marks the Beginning of Muharram.

Observed on the 10th day of Muharram, Muslims mark the day of Ashura with a voluntary fast. Here's everything you need to know about Ashura 2023 Date, History and Significance.

Ashura 2023 Date in India

In India, Ashura 2023 shall be observed from the evening of July 28 (Friday) and continue till sunset of July 29 (Saturday).

Ashura Day History

Ashura is a significant religious event mainly observed by Shia Muslims. The day of Ashura marks the day of the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad. Sunni Muslims also mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his family members by holding prayers and reciting the Quran. On Ashura, they also believe that God had saved the Prophet Moses (Musa) and his people from Pharaoh by parting the Red Sea.

Ashura Day Significance

Ashura Day incorporates various religious observances. The two main practices on the day of Ashura are fasting and mourning.

On Ashura Day, many people also take out processions dressed in black to mark the day of mourning. Some Shia men also seek to emulate the suffering of Hussein by flagellating themselves with chains or cutting their foreheads until blood streams from their bodies.

