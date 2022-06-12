Jammu, Jun 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi personifies the true essence of democracy, wherein a common man can rise to the "highest echelons" on the basis of sheer merit and people's support, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting at Majalta in his home constituency of Udhampur, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office said Modi's rise to the position of the prime minister has restored the faith of common people in the country's democracy.

True essence of democracy is where the mother of a newborn, regardless of the social or economic status and lineage of the household, has the confidence to dream that in a democratic order, her child can achieve the highest position in hierarchy, Singh said.

“If that be so, Modi's rise to the position of the prime minister restored the faith of common people in the democratic strength and values of India. At the same time, it also marked the end of dynasticism that resulted in family rule of successive generations at the Centre,” Singh said.

"PM Modi personifies the true essence of democracy, wherein a common man from a humble background can rise to the highest echelons on the basis of sheer merit and people's popular support," an official statement quoted Singh as saying.

He said the public welfare schemes and programmes introduced by Modi-led government during the last eight years for the benefit of deprived sections of society are a redemption of six decades of struggle by the BJP for establishing a governance system based on the principle of “appeasement to none, justice to all”.

“Soon after taking over as prime minister, Modi had committed himself to the service of the poor and equitable development of the neglected sections and regions of the country.

Looking back today, one can evidently say that he has walked the talk,” he said. Another striking feature of Modi's welfare schemes is that they have sought to introduce a new political culture in the country.

“The benefits like Ujjawala Scheme and PM AwasYojana reached the neediest, regardless of caste, creed and religion or even the political affiliation or vote bank considerations,” he said.

As far as the development of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency is concerned, Singh said, not only national level projects like Devika River Project and Pakal Dul Hydro Power Project were initiated, but several stalled projects like Shahpur-Kandi Project and Rattle Project were restarted.

At the same time, north India's first industrial biotech park and express corridor from Katra to Delhi were initiated besides, he said, adding that the constituency also got three government medical colleges.

