Lucknow, February 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the exhibition being held on the sidelines of the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV), which was inaugurated at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan in Lucknow on Monday and congratulated the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for his efforts in the International Film City project. He also expressed the hope that the Film City will surpass expectations, providing world-class facilities to those who come here.

On the occasion, noted Bollywood Director and Producer Boney Kapoor provided the Prime Minister with detailed information about the unique features of the proposed International Film City at its stall in the presence of CM Yogi. The Prime Minister spent 3 to 4 minutes at the stall. It is worth mentioning that the the state's first International Film City is proposed to be built in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area. Bollywood Director and Producer Boney Kapoor, in collaboration with the Bhutani Group, is undertaking its construction.

Rajeev Arora, the GM of Boney Kapoor's company Bayview Projects, informed about the PM's visit to the stall and his interaction with the renowned Bollywood filmmaker. Kapoor explained that he has planned the project after conducting a comprehensive study of film cities worldwide, adding that the new film city in Uttar Pradesh will offer one stop solution to both national and international the filmmakers where they will come up with their ideas, create entire films, and depart once the project is completed. All necessary resources will be available within the Film City to facilitate completion of films shot in diverse locations.

Also, Rajeev Arora said, "We have made an effort to showcase the features of the Film City at the stall. In the Film City, we are planning to establish various permanent sets, including a theme park, amusement park, studios, golf club, and major temples. Visitors to the stall can catch a glimpse of the artistic representation of these features. Through the use of curved screens, one can experience what the Film City might look like in the future."

"The sets will also include replicas of prominent religious sites such as the Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Kedarnath Dham included in the four Dhams of Uttarakhand along with major religious places of the country and a set of major state-wise locations," press release said. "Additionally, sets representing major international locations like London, Canada, and Switzerland will be featured in the Film City. The Film City will incorporate elements like five-star hotels, fountains, and various other amenities. This comprehensive setup will allow the shooting of more than 30 films simultaneously," it added.

