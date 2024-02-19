During the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) National Convention in New Delhi, a video of party leaders queuing up to sit on a lone chair is currently doing rounds on social media. The now-viral clip was initially shared by journalist Aman Sharma, depicting the BJP leaders sitting on the chair and getting themselves clicked in order to get a picture with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi beside them using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. “Interesting moments from BJP Convention: Saw a huge queue of BJP leaders trying to sit on a lone chair. Then I discovered a picture of PM Modi sitting next to each one of them”, Sharma captioned the video. BJP Releases 'White Paper' in Its National Convention; Targets Financial Irregularities During Ten Years of UPA Rule.

BJP Leaders Queue Up To Take Photo 'With' Indian Prime Minister Using AI

Interesting moments from BJP Convention: Saw a huge queue of BJP leaders trying to sit on a lone chair 🪑 Then I discovered a picture of PM Modi sitting next to each one of them! Watch how @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/8CHtVwxUmR — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) February 18, 2024

