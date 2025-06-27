Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the under-construction multipurpose Jamrani Dam project in Nainital district and reviewed the ongoing work at the site.

Speaking to ANI after the survey, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving the decades-old project that had remained stalled for over 60 years.

"First of all, I would like to thank PM Modi on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand that this project was long pending for more than 6 decades now...A lot of time went by, and governments came and went, but the work didn't begin. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the project has been approved. A target of 2029 has been given to complete the project. It is our effort to complete the project on time," CM Dhami said.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami also attended the launch of the book 'The Emergency Diaries: Years that Forged a Leader', where he described it as more than just a book, calling it an "experience that touches the heart."

He said the book tells the story of a time when speaking out was considered a crime and staying silent was seen as a form of surrender.

"In these pages, one finds the shadow of such a personality, who kept the torch of his thoughts burning even in that silence. The leadership that has become the voice of India on the world stage today has been tempered in the heat of struggle," Dhami said.

He said that while reading this chapter of the life journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mind fills with pride.

'The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader' book published by BlueKraft is based on first-person anecdotes from associates who worked with young Modi, and using other archival material, the book is a first of its kind that creates new scholarship on the formative years of a young man who would give it his all in the fight against tyranny. (ANI)

