New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders on Thursday greeted party president J P Nadda on his birthday, with Modi lauding his "inspiring leadership" to the party.

In a tweet, the prime minister wished Nadda a long life on his 61st birthday.

"Birthday greetings to @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda Ji. He is providing inspiring leadership to the Party and is working hard to strengthen our organisation," Modi tweeted.

"He (Nadda) also has rich administrative and legislative experience for which he's widely admired. May he lead a long life," the prime minister said.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Nadda's hardwork, dedication and organisational skills have furthered strengthened the ground for the party which is now scaling new heights.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Nadda's "unparalleled" contributions to the country's and party's development.

Nadda was actively associated with student and youth politics first as a member of the RSS' student wing ABVP and then the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

He was later elected as a legislator in Himachal Pradesh where he also served as a minister.

An experienced organisational leader, Nadda was a Union minister in the first Modi government between 2014 and 2019.

