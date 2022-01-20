New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Punjab chief minister and veteran Akali leader Parkash Singh Badal, who has contracted COVID-19, to enquire about his health, government sources said on Thursday.

Badal had tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Ludhiana's Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).PTI KR

