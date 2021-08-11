New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) With parts of Varanasi facing floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the local administration and assured them of all possible help.

Official sources said Modi had a detailed conversation with the Varanasi administration regarding the flood-related situation there.

"He took stock of the entire situation and assured all possible support," they said.

Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.

