New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a public gathering in Kanker on November 2 and in Durg on November 4.

Through these rallies, Prime Minister Modi aims to boost the enthusiasm of party workers and appeal to the public to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in forming the government in the state.

According to party sources, for the first phase of Chhattisgarh's elections, the BJP has planned three to four public meetings featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this series, Prime Minister Modi will be in Kanker on November 2 and in Durg on November 4.

The BJP has not yet announced the face of its Chief Ministerial candidate for these elections. Instead, the party is seeking votes in the name of their top star campaigner, Narendra Modi. Many star campaigners of the BJP have actively participated in election campaigns to create a favourable atmosphere for the party.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are taking place in two phases. In the first phase, voting for 20 out of the 90 seats is scheduled. The second phase of voting will be held on November 17, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on December 3. (ANI)

