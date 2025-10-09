Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ramjanmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, scheduled for November 25.

An invitation letter has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. PM Modi has indicated that he will attend the event, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, October 9: Gold Price Retreats Slightly on Profit Booking After Record Rally, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Nripendra Mishra told reporters, "PM Modi has been invited on November 25 (for Ram Temple flag-hoisting ceremony). It will mark the completion of the construction of the Ram temple. The PM has indicated that he will attend the program."

He added that the construction of the temple will be complete by November 25 and will be open for devotees to visit the entire complex.

Also Read | Ratan Tata Quotes: List of Top 10 Inspirational Sayings by the Legendary Industrialist on Leadership, Life and Success.

"There are full indications that the entire temple complex will be completed by then, and devotees will be allowed to visit. Construction of the boundary wall will go on for one and a half years. The construction of the auditorium will conclude in the first six months of 2026," he said.

Mishra lauded PM Modi's vision for the acceptance of the Ram Temple among all the sections of society.

He told reporters, "After a meeting yesterday regarding the design of the flag, General Secretary Champat Rai has been requested to make the final decision. Our PM's vision is for acceptance of the Ram Temple among people from all the regions, communities, ideologies and sections of the society."

"The Vatika (garden) will also be complete by then. A total of 750 trees have been planted with an aim of 70 per cent greenery in the complex," he added.

Earlier, a puja was held on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti at the Ram Temple complex.

"On the sacred occasion of Valmiki Jayanti today, Pujan of Bhagwan Valmiki was performed at the Shri Valmiki Mandir, one of the Sapta Devalaya located within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir complex," the temple trust wrote on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)