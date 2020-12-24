New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): In a reach out over the government's efforts for the farm sector, several central ministers, MPs, MLAs and BJP office bearers will be present among the electorate to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with farmers on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday.

The Prime Minister will release Rs 18,000 crore as next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers on December 25. The Prime Minister will enable the transfer of the amount through the push of a button.

The Prime Minister will also have a conversation with farmers from six different states during the event.

Sources said several union ministers will be in their constituencies or in other parts of the country.

Union Home minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will listen to PM Modi's speech in Delhi.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will listen to the PM's interaction with farmers in Assam's Silchar, while Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal will be in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will be in her constituency Amethi while Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will be in Jagatsinghpur in Odisha.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is expected to be in Jaisalmer whereas Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will listen to the programme from Patna. Union Minister General (Retd) V K Singh will be in Ghaziabad, his parliamentary constituency. (ANI)

