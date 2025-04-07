New Delhi, April 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged everyone to take part in the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' to be held on April 9 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "At 8 AM on 9th April, a day before the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I will be attending a very unique programme with a distinctly global imprint - the Navkar Mahamantra Divas, which will be held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. People from over 100 nations will be in the programme, which will witness a global chant for peace, unity and spiritual awakening."

The Prime Minister emphasized that Navkar Mahamantra is among the most revered chants in Jainism, which emphasises the principles of spirituality, humility, brotherhood and non-violence. "It is a means to calm and inner peace. The Navkar Mahamantra rises above all divisions and has a strong uniting ability. I look forward to the programme day after and I urge you all to take part, chant and celebrate the bonds that unite us!" PM Modi said.

According to an official release, PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion. Navkar Mahamantra Divas is a momentous celebration of spiritual harmony and ethical consciousness that seeks to unite people through the collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra--the most revered and universal chant in Jainism.

Rooted in the principles of non-violence, humility, and spiritual elevation, the mantra pays homage to the virtues of enlightened beings and inspires inner transformation. The Divas encourages all individuals to reflect on the values of self-purification, tolerance, and collective well-being.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was born in 615 BC in a royal family and was given the name 'Vardhamana' in his childhood. It will be celebrated on April 10, according to Mahavir Samvat. As Vardhamana grew up, he renounced his princely status at the age of 30 and started on his spiritual journey in search of truth and enlightenment. He practiced austerities and meditated for 12 years in a forest to achieve 'Kevala Jnana.' He then propagated the Dharma known as Jainism.

The Jain community worldwide celebrates Mahavira's birth anniversary with joy and excitement. Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, and his teachings spread peace and harmony. The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of 'ahinsa parmo dharma' or non-violence is of great significance in the world today.

