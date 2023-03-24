New Delhi, March 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the beginning of the auspicious Islamic month of Ramzan on Friday. Ramadan 2023: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings On First Day of Ramzan, Says It Gives Important Message of Serving the Poor.

"May this holy month bring greater unity and harmony in our society. May it also reaffirm the importance of serving the poor," he tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on First Day of Ramzan:

Best wishes on the start of Ramzan. pic.twitter.com/SJk5qNAIRm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2023

Muslims across the world observe the month with fasting and praying. The month ends with the festival of Eid.

