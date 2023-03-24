As the holy month of Ramadan begins in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a message on Twitter. He wrote a caption -- best wishes on the start of Ramzan over a message plate. "Greetings on the start of Ramzan. May this holy month bring greater unity and harmony in society. May it also reaffirm the importance of serving the poor," he shared. Ramadan 2023: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Extend Wishes.

PM Narendra Modi Wish Ramzan

Best wishes on the start of Ramzan. pic.twitter.com/SJk5qNAIRm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2023

