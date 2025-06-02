Patna (Bihar) [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) Home Nityanand Rai on Monday said that Narendra Modi had completed 11 years as the Prime Minister of India and was "constantly" making efforts to fulfil the resolve to transform the country into a developed nation by 2047.

He said that this year has been a matter of pride for the country since it has brought opportunities for youth and respect for women, along with four-dimensional development that has strengthened the country.

"PM Narendra Modi has completed 11 years as a Prime Minister. This has been a year of pride for India, opportunities for youth, respect for women, strengthening of the country, and its four-dimensional development... PM resolves to make Viksit Bharat by 2047, and he works constantly to fulfil it completely," Rai told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Rai responded to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over the latter's post on X regarding the death of a minor Dalit girl at Patna Medical College and Hospital, defending the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's efforts in Bihar's development and law enforcement.

"The NDA government is developing Bihar and maintaining law and order...The government takes cognisance of any misconduct by any official, takes action and serves justice," he said.

Rai further criticised the previous Lalu-Rabri regime, alleging, "During the Lalu-Rabri regime, criminals and corrupt people were safeguarded... They were rewarded instead of being punished... NDA takes action against corrupt..."

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, lashed out at the NDA government, led by Nitish Kumar, over the death of a minor Dalit girl, alleging negligence in her treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

In a post on the social media website X, LoP Gandhi alleged that the "double-engine" government's negligence led to the Dalit girl's death.

"The brutality against a minor Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur and the subsequent negligence in her treatment is extremely shameful. If she had received timely treatment, her life could have been saved. But the double-engine government was negligent not only in providing security but also in saving his life," he said. (ANI)

