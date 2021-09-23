Gopeshwar, Sep 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's adviser Bhaskar Khulbe on Thursday visited both Kedarnath and Badrinath to offer prayers and inspect the reconstruction projects underway there and those yet to be taken up.

State government officials and design consultants working on the Badrinath masterplan accompanied Khulbe on his trip and briefed him on the projects.

Khulbe said the Kedarpuri reconstruction projects and the Badrinath masterplan are the prime minister's dream projects and they must be completed in a time-bound manner.

Under the Badrinath masterplan, the township around the temple is to be redeveloped into a small smart city, he said.

Spots he visited in Badrinath included Badrish and Shesh Netra lake, Tapt Kind, Brahma Kapal, Narad Kund, Sugriv Shila, the banks of Alaknanda and Saket Tiraha.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana told Khulbe that the riverfront development, one-way loop road construction, beautification of Shesh Netra and Badrish lakes, expansion of the hospital and building of a multi-purpose guest house will be taken up in the first phase of the Badrinath masterplan.

Khulbe also visited the Kedarpuri reconstruction projects earlier and praised the state government for speedy progress.

