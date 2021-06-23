Leaders of PAGD at former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): The meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 is a big opportunity for them to work for a better future for the people.

By inviting JK leadership, New Delhi has actually empowered them and this is how the central government wants Naya Kashmir - peace, prosperity and political engagement.

It will be the first political engagement since the abrogation of Article 370. The meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give an audience to the mainstream leadership, including those who were incarcerated for opposing the Centre's move.

This meeting is a part of the Centre's initiatives to bolster the political process in Jammu and Kashmir. Aiming for a better future for people, this will be the biggest political outreach from the Prime Minister to the mainstream leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre has never closed doors for meaningful engagement with the political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir. This move is seen as a step in the right direction.

The meeting is a welcome outcome of the series of positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir that began first with the restoration of high-speed internet, strengthening Panchayat Raj institutions and giving rights to POK refugees and Gujjars-Bakerwalas.

Keeping Jammu and Kashmir's political leaders out of circulation was an important step for overall development post abrogation of Article 370.

The initiatives after the abrogation of Article 370 has actually brought about socio-economic development in both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The DDC elections happened for the first time in 70 years. After helping Jammu and Kashmir to reach greater heights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reach out to the political leaders is a move towards strengthening grassroots democracy further.

It is an opportunity or else the leaders will lose their identity among the masses in Jammu and Kashmir.

The political leadership should take it seriously and not repeat the mistakes done by the .so-called separatist Hurriyat leadership in 2016. The Centre has always reached out to the Kashmiri leadership for a better future of Jammu Kashmir but within the ambit of the constitution.

There is also a sense of good feeling among Kashmiri youth that for the first time their Prime Minister has extended invitation to the political leadership of Jammu and Kashmir. Now the ball is in their court. Every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir wants these political parties to participate in this meeting. (ANI)

