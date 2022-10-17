New Delhi, October 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the two-day PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 on Monday and said that the 12th instalment of funds worth Rs 16,000 crore has been sent to farmers across the country.

"Under PM Kisan the 12th instalment worth of funds Rs 16,000 crore has been sent to farmers across India. Under 'One nation, one fertilizer', farmers will be provided with cheaper & good quality fertilizer," said PM Modi.

PM Modi launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana - One Nation, One Fertilizer' during the event. Under the scheme, Prime Minister launched Bharat urea bags, which will help companies market fertilizers under the single brand name 'Bharat'. PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022: PM Narendra Modi Launches Single Brand ‘Bharat’ for Subsidised Fertilisers; 600 Kisan Samruddhi Kendras.

He also highlighted that India's progress in urea production is noteworthy.

"Today, India is working towards Aatmanirbharta in urea production through the use of nano-urea. This will be a major milestone for the agriculture sector in India. Nano Urea will emerge as a cost-effective medium for farming purposes," he added.

PM Modi also underlined the conversion of fertilizer retail shops and said," From today, the work will start to convert over 3.15 lakh fertilizer shops into Pradhan Mantri Samruddhi Kendras. These Kendras will be a one-stop solution catering to all requirements of our Annadatas." Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition. Rahul Gandhi Casts His Vote in Congress President Election 2022 in Karnataka’s Ballari, Watch Video.

About 300 startups showcased their innovation related to precision farming, post-harvest and value-add solutions, allied agriculture, waste to wealth, mechanization for small farmers, supply chain management, and agri-logistics, among others. The platform would facilitate startups to interact with farmers, farmer-producer organizations (FPOs), Agri-experts, corporates etc. Startups will also share their experience and interact with other stakeholders in technical sessions.

PM Modi also launched 'Indian Edge', an e-magazine on fertilizer. It will provide information on domestic and international fertilizer scenarios, including recent developments, price trend analysis, availability and consumption, and success stories of farmers, among others.

