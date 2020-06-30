New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared rendering of his address to the nation, in which he announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), in various Indian languages.

In a series of tweets, he shared YouTube links of his address in various languages, including Bangla, Marathi, Punjabi and Telugu.

Also Read | West Bengal Extends Lockdown in Containment Zones Till July 31; Educational Institutes, Cinema Halls, Gyms & Swimming Pools to Remain Shut.

The PMGKAY, a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, has been extended by five more months till November end.

The important addresses of the prime minister are played in different languages in regional Doordarshan channels.

Also Read | SBI ATM Rule Changes From July 1, 2020: Cash Withdrawal on ATMs to Become Expensive, Know Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)