Jaipur, December 1: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take the lead in resolving the impasse with farmers. He said the Centre's invitation to farmer unions for talks is a step in the right direction, but taken too late. Also Read | UP Sets Target, Asks Teachers to Convince Students to Download the Diksha App.

“There is growing concern not only in the country but in other countries as well, where a sizable number of Persons of Indian Origin live, regarding protest of farmers in India. PM Modi ji must take the lead to resolve this impasse. Farmers' genuine demands must be met,” Gehlot tweeted. Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Farm Unions Reject Centre’s Offer to Form Committee For Discussion Over Farm Laws.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's Tweet

PM Modi ji must take the lead to resolve this impasse. Farmers’ genuine demands must be met. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 1, 2020

The Centre on Tuesday offered to set up a committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, but it was rejected by representatives of 35 agitating organisations during their marathon meeting with three union ministers that ended without any resolution.

The meeting remained inconclusive and the government has called for another round of discussions on Thursday, December 3, union leaders said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)