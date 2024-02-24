Kolkata, Feb 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 28 stations in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' on February 26, a top Eastern railway official said.

Eastern Railway general manager Milind K Deouskar said on Saturday that redevelopment of the 28 stations will entail an estimated cost of Rs 704 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on February 26 lay the foundation stone of 550 Amrit Bharat stations to improve facilities at railway stations.

As part of it, he will, through the virtual mode, lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 28 stations over Eastern Railway jurisdiction in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme', Deouskar told reporters at the Eastern Railway headquarters here.

Of these, Bandel in West Bengal will get the single largest chunk of finance with major redevelopment work to transform it into a world class station with modern facilities and amenities at an estimated cost of Rs 307 crore, he said.

He said that of the 28 stations, 17 are in West Bengal, seven in Jharkhand and four in Bihar.

He said that in order to ensure safety of passengers and road users, ER was in the process of substituting manned level crossings with underpasses.

Stating that these are fully funded by the railways, he said that ER has recently completed construction of 11 underpasses and is going to construct 22 more underpasses at a cost of Rs 123.52 crore.

"Among these underpasses of ER, ten are in West Bengal, of which the Prime Minister is going to lay foundation stone for four and will dedicate to the nation six underpasses, construction of which have been completed," Deouskar said.

