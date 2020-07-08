New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Bolsonaro had on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"My friend President @jairbolsonaro (Jair Bolsonaro), my prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery," Modi tweeted in Portuguese and English.

