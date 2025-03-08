New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Chess player R Vaishali Saturday took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media accounts on International Women's Day, delivering a powerful message of supporting and encouraging women to pursue their dreams.

Vaishali, who has been playing chess since the age of six and is the sibling of chess prodigy and grandmaster Praggnanandhaa, shared her journey and encouraged young girls to follow their dreams.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Celebrate Women's Day With Lakhpati Didis in Gujarat's Navsari.

"Vanakkam! I am @chessvaishali and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Thiru @narendramodi Ji's social media properties and that too on Women's Day. As many of you would know, I play chess and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments," she posted.

"Playing chess has been a learning, thrilling and rewarding journey for me, reflecting in many of my tournament and Olympiad successes. But there is more... I want to give a message to all the women out there, especially the young girls -- follow your dreams, no matter the hurdles. Your passion will power your success," she wrote from PM Modi's account on X.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Vaishali also emphasised the importance of family support in achieving one's dreams.

"I've also got a message for parents and siblings -- support girls. Trust their abilities and they'll do wonders. In my life, I have been blessed with supportive parents, Thiru Rameshbabu and Thirumathi Nagalakshmi.

"My brother, Praggnanandhaa, and I also share a close bond. I have also been fortunate to have excellent coaches and teammates and of course, I am very inspired by Vishwanathan Anand sir," she added.

Vaishali highlighted the growing support for women athletes in India, stating the country is making significant progress in providing training, exposure, and opportunities to female sportspersons.

She also expressed her aspirations to further improve her FIDE ranking and contribute more to the sport she loves.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier marked the day by reaffirming his government's commitment to women's empowerment through various schemes and programs.

Keeping with his earlier promise, he announced that his social media accounts would be taken over by women who have made remarkable contributions in diverse fields.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked to empower women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" PM Modi said in a post on X.

This is not the first time the Prime Minister has taken such an initiative.

In 2020, on Women's Day, he handed over his social media accounts to seven women achievers, giving them a global platform to inspire others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)