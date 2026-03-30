Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30 (ANI): Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday announced the final list of PMK candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

As part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the AIADMK, the PMK has been allotted 18 constituencies to contest.

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While candidates for three constituencies had already been declared earlier, Ramadoss revealed the names of the remaining 15 candidates who will contest under the party banner.

The announced candidates include M Thilagabama (Perambur), Sowmiya Anbumani (Dharmapuri), Tamilarasi Adhimoolam (Vriddhachalam), M Karthi (Salem West), Paadi V Selvam (Pennagaram), CR Bhaskaran (Polur), K Balu (Tiruporur), K Vaithi (Jayankondam), S Sadasivam (Salem North), C Sivakumar (Vikravandi), K Saravanan (Sholingur), Sithamalli A. Palanichamy (Mayiladuthurai), P Maheshkumar (Uthiramerur), AP Chezhiyan (Rishivandiyam), and Anbu Cholan (Kattumannarkoil - SC).

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Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Earlier, the AIADMK announced that it will contest 169 of the 234 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 27 seats, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 18, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) 11, Tamil Maanila Congress five, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) one, and Puratchi Bharatham one seat.

Anbumani Ramadoss described the alliance as a "give-and-take" partnership and said it would function as a united "victory alliance," claiming strong coordination from leadership to the grassroots level.

He also targeted the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, alleging poor governance and misrule in the state. He claimed that issues such as women's safety, social justice, and public welfare were being neglected under the current government, and expressed confidence that the NDA alliance would secure more than 200 seats.

"We are happy about the numbers as well as the constituencies. Since this is a mega alliance, it has to be a give-and-take...It's a victory alliance. We are working as one unit. Unlike the DMK, they are fragmented. They have lots of differences among them...We are on a better footing. We are going to take it forward. On our alliance, from the leadership to the grassroots level, there is a coordination amongst the alliance cadres...This election will definitely show the DMK the door because there is no women's safety. Every day, women and children are being abused...Social justice is completely lost...It's a complete misrule of the DMK. People are waiting to elect our alliance and I'm very confident that we will win more than 200 seats," said Ramadoss. (ANI)

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