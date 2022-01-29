Pilibhit, Jan 29 (PTI) A case has been filed here against 250 people, including BJP MLA Sanjay Gangwar, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct, police said on Saturday.

SHO Kotwali Harish Vardhan Singh said that around 250 people, including Gangwar who is BJP's candidate from Pilibhit, were organising a meeting without any permission and were also violating COVID-19 norms.

He said Gangwar also inaugurated the main election office without permission. Invitation was sent to people through social media, the SHO said, adding that a stretch of road was also jammed due to the meeting.

He said that Police Outpost Incharge Nirdesh Kumar Chauhan had sent a report to officers based on which the case was registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)