Bengaluru, Dec 14 (PTI) A 33-year-old police head constable died by suicide in Bengaluru on Friday night, allegedly jumping in front of a train in Byappanahalli, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred after Tippanna, who was posted at the Hulimavu police station, returned home after completing his shift. A "heated argument" broke out between him and his wife, which is believed to have led him to take the extreme step, they said.

Tippanna left a one-page death note in Kannada, alleging torture and harassment by his wife and father-in-law, police said.

In the purported note, he claimed that on December 12, his father-in-law had threatened him at 7.26 pm, telling him to either die or be killed so that his daughter could live in peace.

According to police, Tippanna, who married in 2021, did not have any children. On the day of the incident, he had worked his 8 am to 2 pm shift before returning home.

Police said that following the "dispute" with his wife, he left the house and ended his life.

Railway authorities informed the police, and a team was dispatched to the spot. Based on the death note and preliminary investigation, a case has been filed under different sections of the BNS, including abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation against Tiappanna's wife and father-in-law.

Further investigation is underway, said a senior police officer.

This alleged suicide comes close on the heels of the case of a techie who ended his life in Bengaluru recently, citing harassment by his estranged wife and her family.

