Thane, Mar 29 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have recovered mobile phones worth nearly Rs 15 lakh stolen from a shop last week after arresting the thief from Delhi, an official said on Friday.

Accused Firoz, alias Monu Nayeem Khan (29) broke into a mobile shop in Bhayander on the intervening night of March 20 and March 21 and fled with more than 22 high-end phones worth Rs 16.71 lakh, he said.

Police worked on CCTV footage and technical intelligence to zero in on Khan, a resident of Bandra in Mumbai, who was found to be in Bijnor in UP, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Madan Ballal of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police.

When the police reached UP, Khan had moved to Delhi, he said.

Khan was then arrested from the national capital on Wednesday, leading to the recovery of 20 mobile phones worth Rs 14.56 lakh from him, the official said.

