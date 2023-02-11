Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 11 (ANI): Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Friday seized Rs 35 lakh cash from Kolkata's Burrabazar.

According to the police, two persons have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Also Read | Cachar District Police Intercepted Two Vehicles Yesterday Including a Truck and a Car and … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Further investigation is underway.

This comes a day after the Kolkata Police seized cash worth Rs 1 crore from a car in South Kolkata's Gariahat.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says There Will Be New Dawn in the Country After Polls.

The police also detained two people in connection with the incident. The police said they have registered a case in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)