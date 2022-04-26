Kolkata, April 26 (PTI) Police used water cannons on Tuesday to stop BJP activists from entering Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake area in protest against the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) scam prompting the saffron activists to stage a sit-in demonstration.

There was. however, no report of any injury.

The BJP Yuva Morcha had called for a protest march to Bikash Bhawan, the headquarters of the state education department, in protest against alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in state government schools.

The protest march was led by national president of the saffron party's youth freont, Tejasvi Surya, state BJYM president Indranil Khan and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar.

Carrying posters and placards against the West Bengal government, the BJP activists shouted slogans against the state education department. They demanded that the culprits behind the scam should be put behind bars.

The police had put up a three-layer barricade outside Bikash Bhawan and in the beginning tried to persuade the activists to stop their march.

But the activists paid no heed and broke through the first barricade, which led to the police using water cannons to disperse them.

The activists led by Majumdar and Surya later squatted on the road and organized a sit-in against the police action.

“The state government and police are trying to snatch away our democratic right to protest. If there is injustice and corruption, it is natural that we would protest. But the way a democratic protest is being curbed is undemocratic,” Surya told reporters.

The demonstration is still on.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh when asked to comment slammed the saffron camp for trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

