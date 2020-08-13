Nagpur, Aug 12 (PTI) A case was registered against a policeman for allegedly demanding Rs 50,000 bribe from a man in Nagpur, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday.

Prafulla Narayan Pawar (35), a naik police constable attached to Bajaj Nagar police station, demanded the bribe from the man saying that if he does not pay the money, a case of theft would be registered against him, it said.

As per the case details, the complainant had mortgaged his motorcycle with a moneylender against Rs 12,000 loan. The complainant had paid the amount with interest to the moneylender. However, the latter was not ready to return the vehicle and demanded more money from him, the anti-graft agency said.

"The complainant then forcibly took away the motorcycle from the moneylender with the help of his friends. However, the moneylender lodged a complaint against him," it said.

Therafter, Pawar called the man to the police station and threatened that if does not pay Rs 50,000, he would register a case of theft against him. The man then approached the ACB and lodged a complaint against Pawar.

