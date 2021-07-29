Maharashtra [India], July 29 (ANI): The Maharashtra BJP on Thursday hit out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government for its inability to give timely relief to flood victims.

Speaking to ANI, BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhayay termed the Maharashtra government as a "policy paralysed government".

"The Uddhav Thackeray government is an example of policy paralysed government. The Chief Minister visited all flood-affected areas and said that all possible help will be provided. But now, the government has delayed the action by calling for another meeting after 15 days. This government should have had taken immediate measures to help those who are suffering," he said.

A few days back, CM Uddhav Thackeray had made visits to various flood-affected areas across Maharashtra, including Chiplun in Ratnagiri district and Mahad in Raigad district.

Several parts of Maharashtra, including Raigad and Mahad witnessed the effects of heavy rainfall and consequent flooding. The Central Government on Tuesday approved Rs 62,903 lakhs financial assistance as relief in view of flood and landslides in Karnataka in 2020 and Rs 70,100 lakhs for Maharashtra for assistance for flood June-October 2020.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Finance, the amount will be given from the National Disaster Response Fund, while RBI is requested to credit the amount into the accounts of the state governments immediately. "The undersigned is directed to convey the approval of the competent authority for release of Rs 1,333,003 lakh from NDRF to the following state governments towards relief assistance for the natural calamity as per details," the order read.

"The above-mentioned amount is being released on the recommendation from the Ministry of Home Affairs. RBI may be requested to credit the amount into account the state governments immediately," it added. (ANI)

