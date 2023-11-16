Indore, November 16: Polling parties left for their centres in the nine assembly constituencies of Indore district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday carrying material ahead of assembly polls on Friday. The polling material, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), VVPATs and control units were distributed to the teams under the supervision of the District Election Officer and collector Ilayaraja T at Nehru Stadium in the city.

Ilayaraja T told ANI that there will be 2561 polling stations for nine assembly constituencies in the district. He said around 20,000 people including security personnel have been deployed for polling work. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: 400 Square-Feet of Rangoli Made at Boat Club in Bhopal To Encourage Voting.

Polling Parties Leave for the Polling Centres

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023 | Polling parties leave for the polling centres from Indore Voting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections to take place tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dQcht2uOAC — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

Arrangements have also been made at the polling stations for voters including drinking water, wheelchairs and ramps for the specially-abled voters. Around 100 model polling centres have been made in the district and they have themes around the culture of different regions of the state. The themes also include 3R model (Reuse, Reduce, Recycle) and zero-waste concept. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

Apart from this, pink polling stations have been made for women in the district, the official said. Polling will be held on all 230 Assembly constituencies on Friday and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

