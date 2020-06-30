Puducherry, June 30 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to supply foodgrains free of cost till November-end.

Modi had during his address to the nation on the eve of the country entering 'Unlock 2.0' that the scheme to supply foodgrains free of costwould be extended for a further period of five months till November-end.

Also Read | 260 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported in Jammu and Kashmir Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

Addressing reporters, the Chief Minister said he had written sometime back to the Prime Minister requesting him to extend the free foodgrains scheme further for three months.

"Now, the Prime Minister has announced the supply of foodgrains for a period of five months from July. I thank him for this," he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress Minister Nitin Raut Hits Back at Sharad Pawar For Chiding Rahul Gandhi on India-China Face-Off.

The Chief Minister, while lauding Modi for extending the foodgrains scheme, at the same time flayed the Centre for not conceding to the plea of the territorial government for grant of funds to meet the commitments during the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

"We have sought Rs 995 crore as COVID-19 relief, but nothing has been heard so far from the Centre to this plea," he said. Announcing the easing of curbs in Puducherry which would come into force from July 3, the Chief Minister said all shops and establishments, petrol sales outlets, hotels and restaurants would be permitted to function from 6 am to 8 pm everyday.

Earlier, the business hours were from 6 am to 2 pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)