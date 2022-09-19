Puducherry, Sep 19 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday asked the health department to operate mobile clinics to address the rise in flu-like cases among children in the Union Territory.

Addressing officials of the Health Department through virtual mode from Hyderabad, Soundararajan, who is also Telangana Governor, said there has been increase in cases of fever, cold and cough among children as their admission in hospitals was going up.

A release from the L-G's office said she had directed the Health Department to open additional counters in the hospitals and post sufficient doctors besides storing adequate medicine stock.

"The government has already declared holidays for all classes up to Class 8 for nine days from September 17 in Puducherry and Karaikal regions," she said adding that this could not be the only solution to tackle the situation.

There should be a sustained campaign to educate the people on the basic preventive and protective measures, the L-G told the participants in the meeting, which included Chief Secretary to Puducherry Government Rajeev Verma, officials of Health Department and senior paediatricians.

Meanwhile, a release from the UT's Director of Health G Sriramulu said 215 children have been admitted so far in government hospitals in Puducherry.

